Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan actively developing economic cooperation - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are actively developing economic cooperation, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister said that a meeting was held with the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, at which the investment potential of the countries was discussed.

"During the meeting with Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, we highlighted the active development of the economic cooperation between our countries in recent years, as well as touched upon the promotion of investments and joint projects," he said.

On February 23-24, 2023, the first Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum was held in Tashkent, as part of which Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a $500 million Joint Investment Fund.