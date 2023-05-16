Latvian MFA talks participation in reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Latvia is particularly interested in construction and restoration process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia told Trend.

As the source noted, Latvian Embassy, together with partners in Riga, continues to inform Latvian companies about the reconstruction process in the territories of Azerbaijan [liberated from Armenian occupation], in particular, about the creation of green energy zones, water and waste management, infrastructure projects, buildings design, as well as the restoration of historical and cultural monuments.

"Our business community is following the development processes and trying to identify the possible forms of cooperation on the restoration of the liberated territories. At the moment, there is a particular interest on the Latvian side in the areas such as construction and restoration. Representatives from our energy-efficient lighting solutions company named Vizulo took part in the President Egils Levits' official visit to Azerbaijan. We hope this will provide an incentive to engage in the reconstruction processes in Karabakh," the source at the ministry said.

At the same time, as the source pointed out, Latvia is interested in exploring further prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan in areas such as ICT, "smart" energy and green technologies.

"We are delighted that our Cluster Cleantech Latvia has taken the first steps to share its best practices and promote water, waste, air and energy efficient solutions and technologies. Recently, the representatives from a member of the cluster, Ekolat LLC, visited Baku to explore future cooperation in the fields such as water supply, wastewater treatment, waste disposal and waste-to-biogas processing," the source said.