Further work on North-South corridor to be agreed soon - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Further work on the North-South corridor will be agreed soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"I want to emphasize our focus on the implementation of all the agreements that were reached between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among the interesting projects is the North-South corridor. Our leaders have discussed this among themselves and with the participation of other interested countries, and there are many of them. Therefore, we expect that further work on this and other areas will be agreed upon at the next meeting," he said.

Will be updated