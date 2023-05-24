Azerbaijan turning into Eurasian digital hub, Russia’s Gazprombank says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan is turning into a Eurasian digital hub, Gulnara Khaidarshina. Deputy Head of Research Chief CIS Macroeconomist at Gazprombank, told Trend.

"AzerTelecom, the national Internet provider, is implementing a large-scale "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program. The program also aims to transform Azerbaijan from an importer of digital services into the largest exporter in the region, comprising a quarter of the world's population (Middle East, Central, South and Southeast Asia). This program is being implemented in partnership with the even larger Digital Silk Way project, which Azerbaijan is implementing jointly with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. The implementation of the Digital Silk Way project will accelerate the transfer of data between the countries of Central Asia, China and Europe," she said.

Khaidarshina stressed that Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the IT sector with the assistance of state programs.

"With the support of the government, three directions for the development of the IT sector are being implemented - the creation of financial technologies, ensuring cybersecurity (the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan was established in 2022) and the development of IT outsourcing based on Azerbaijan with the involvement of foreign programmers and other industry employees. It is assumed that Azerbaijan will turn into a regional hub for outsourcing IT services, which will also help strengthen its role in the Eurasian space," she added.