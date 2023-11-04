Azerbaijan capable enough to use public procurement to boost entrepreneurship development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Given the quantity of funds committed for this reason, Azerbaijan has every opportunity to transform state procurement into a vehicle to stimulate entrepreneurship growth, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Mammad Abbasbayli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a seminar on the application of the new law of Azerbaijan "On Public Procurement".

"It is possible to use public procurement funds successfully if transparency is maintained. Our intention is for this money to have a multiplier effect. Because the rules of doing business form the foundation of an entrepreneur's activities, it is critical that they be clear and stable. If we can assure that public procurement is transparent, professional, and efficient, it would provide a significant incentive for the development of entrepreneurship," he said.

Abbasbayli also added that more than 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion) are expected to be spent on public procurement from Azerbaijan's budget this year.

He reminded us that last year, 6.8 billion manat ($3.9 billion) were spent from the Azerbaijani budget on public procurement to ensure the activity of state institutions.

