Pashinyan making delusional statements to disclaim responsibility: MP

11 June 2018 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is making delusional statements in order to disclaim responsibility, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend June 11.

He was commenting on the allegations of Pashinyan about the "ineffectiveness" of talks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement without participation of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Pashinyan, who made this statement, and others are well aware that the Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenia with the help of its foreign patrons, that is, this is an occupation at the state level,” the MP said. “Armenia committed the Khojaly genocide. It would be good to ask Pashinyan that if the separatist regime is really an “independent country” and “protects itself”, what are Armenian servicemen doing there? Why doesn’t Armenia recognize “independence” of this regime? Why did Pashinyan immediately visit Nagorno-Karabakh after he became a prime minister?”

Mammadov noted that in general it is still unknown whether Pashinyan will be able to fully form his government.

“Protests are still underway in Armenia,” the MP added. “Pashinyan doesn’t fulfill any of the promises he made to people during street protests. The confidence in the new prime minister is fading. Therefore, Pashinyan is making delusional statements in order to divert attention from the situation inside the country and redirect it to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and disclaim responsibility.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

