OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact

9 April 2019 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact on April 10 in the direction of the Aghdam district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Simon Tiller, Ghenadie Petrica and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard will carry out the monitoring on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic, Colonel Yuri Dudchenko will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

