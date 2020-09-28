Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman calls for political and diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“It is necessary to use all available opportunities, including those in a bilateral format to overcome the crisis,” deputy chairman added. "Tension in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has once again led to bloodshed and death of people. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be solved by force.”

“The conflict must be resolved only by political and diplomatic means,” Medvedev stressed. “I was convinced of this personally more than once when I acted as a mediator from the Russian Federation during the negotiations with the leadership of the two countries.”

"Now all the parties should calm down,” deputy chairman stressed. “First of all, it is necessary to stop whipping up passions, get rid of belligerent rhetoric, and jointly stop the military component of the conflict. Otherwise, catastrophic consequences for the region cannot be avoided."

"Today, all opportunities should be used to find the solutions to overcome the crisis, namely, the co-chairmanship mechanism within the OSCE Minsk Group, the bilateral format taking into account that Armenia and Azerbaijan are our neighbors and close partners," deputy chairman added.