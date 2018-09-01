President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing fully and very effectively

1 September 2018 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing fully and very effectively, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchey state residence in Sochi.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for your invitation to visit Russia,” Ilham Aliyev said. “I am always glad to meet with you. As you said, we meet regularly, and our meetings give an impetus to our relations. We are satisfied with the level of interaction in all areas. Our relations are developing fully and very effectively. There is active political dialogue.”

“You have noted the growth of trade, which speaks of the positive trends in our countries’ economies and also of a large potential for economic cooperation. I am confident that our trade will continue to grow in the coming years. We cooperate in the energy sector, and in the transport sector,” he added.

“Of course, we are also going to discuss issues related to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and regional problems,” said the president.

“So the agenda is broad enough. I am confident that our meeting today will give an additional impetus to our relations. Thank you again for the invitation.”

