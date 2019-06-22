Azerbaijani army ready to fulfill any military order

22 June 2019 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani army is one of the 50 strongest armies in the world, deputy head of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, head of the Main Directorate of Combat Training and Military Education, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov said.

Osmanov made the remarks in Baku at the graduation ceremony of cadets of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Academy of the Armed Forces, Trend reports on June 22.

“Much work is being carried out to increase the combat capability of the Azerbaijani army, which is stipulated by the purchase of the most modern weapons and equipment, as well as systematic exercises,” he said.

"The Azerbaijani army is ready to fulfil any military order," Osmanov added. “There is an unshakable commonness between the Azerbaijani army and the Azerbaijani people. The Azerbaijani people support the army and are always close to it."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia hosts Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019
Economy 12:02
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:50
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 11:43
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s profit exceeded forecast amount by 15 percent in 2018
Business 11:33
Azerbaijan National Archive Department opens tender for attracting overhaul services
Tenders 11:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Latest
Ambassador: US supports diversification of Turkmen gas export markets
Turkmenistan 12:07
Georgia hosts Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019
Economy 12:02
Iran says it will respond firmly to any U.S. threat
Other News 11:52
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:50
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 11:43
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s profit exceeded forecast amount by 15 percent in 2018
Business 11:33
President of Georgia talks about situation in country
South Caucasus 11:14
Amazon gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
Other News 11:09
Azerbaijan National Archive Department opens tender for attracting overhaul services
Tenders 11:02