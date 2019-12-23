Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The voter turnout in the municipal elections throughout Azerbaijan amounted to 32.72 percent, Trend reports on Dec. 23 referring to the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

As of 19:00 (GMT+4), 1.6 million people out of 4.9 million people entitled to vote participated in the elections.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting was held at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections were monitored by foreign and local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

