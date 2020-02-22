Pan-European Karabakh rally to be broadcast live (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

A Pan-European Karabakh rally will be broadcast live, Trend reports on Feb. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

The Pan-European Karabakh rally will be held in Berlin on the initiative of the diaspora organizations operating in almost 30 countries.

The rally to be organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany will be broadcast from 16:00 (GMT+4) on the State Committee’s official Facebook page.

The State Committee asks compatriots to share posts on social networks with the hashtags #Azerbaijan #Karabakh #justiceforkhojaly #EuropeanKarabakhRally.

During the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of different age became disabled as a result of bullet wounds. As many as 106 women, 63 children, 70 elderly persons were killed, 8 families were totally exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.