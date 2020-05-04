MFA: Azerbaijan determined to continue working with NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Azerbaijan is determined to continue working with NATO, Trend reports referring to the message posted by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

“On this day in 1994, Azerbaijan joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and has established a solid and mutually beneficial partnership with the Alliance,” the ministry tweeted.

“Azerbaijan is determined to continue working with NATO with the aim of maintaining peace and security in Euro-Atlantic area and beyond,” the message said.