We will take enemy to international courts - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

We will take the enemy, both individuals and collectively, to international courts, they will pay compensation, be held to account, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“Almost 99 percent of our liberated territories have been destroyed – residential buildings, schools, hospitals, public buildings, historical sites, graves of our ancestors, mosques. Now we are spreading these images so that everyone can see them in the media. This is savagery and vandalism. This is a war crime. The enemy has committed a war crime, and I have already issued instructions to calculate and record the damage. Groups have already been mobilized and international experts will be invited. With the participation of international experts, the entire material and moral damage will be calculated, and we will take the enemy, both individuals and collectively, to international courts, they will pay compensation, be held to account. They are already being held to account for their ugly deeds,” the head of state said.