Azerbaijani, Indonesian FMs stress importance of trilateral ceasefire statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the phone talk, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, emphasized the importance of fulfilling the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020, on a complete cessation of fire and hostilities.

They noted the importance of the joint statement in terms of ensuring lasting peace and development in the region.

The ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on expanding cooperation within international organizations.