Victory Parade to be held in Azerbaijan today
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
A military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War will be held today.
The "Victory Parade", which will be held on Freedom Square in Baku, will be attended by more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 units of combat, including modern military equipment, rocket and artillery installations, air defense systems, and a demonstration of warships and boats is planned.
The parade will also feature a part of the trophies captured by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War.
