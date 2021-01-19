Moral and political support in such difficult time means a lot for our people - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Moral and political support in such a difficult time means a lot for our people, of course, and for the whole world to learn even more about what was happening. One of the results of our victory is that no-one has any doubts whatsoever about what was the cause of the war was in the early 1990s, what the results of the occupation are and what the occupiers did in the occupied territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

“Therefore, international law, the historical justice of Karabakh belonging to Azerbaijan and what international media and international organizations have already seen with their own eyes prove that we are right, prove what we have been trying to prove for 30 years and ultimately proved by force of arms, on the battlefield, by driving the occupiers from our sacred lands,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Once again, I express my deep gratitude to you. I look forward to active cooperation with the fraternal countries during the period of restoration of the liberated territories. I have already said that in the first place, in fact, not only in the first place but in general, we will attract companies from friendly countries. They constitute a majority in the world, but among them, of course, there are those that actively supported Azerbaijan during and after the war. Therefore, I think that this topic will be discussed within the framework of the Turkic Council, of course, we will analyze what has happened and make plans for the future. But I can already say with confidence that the process of restoration of our territories will also be supported by our fraternal countries,” the head of state said.