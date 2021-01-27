Relations between Azerbaijan and France to continue to develop - French official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Jeyla Aliyeva - Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and France will continue to develop, State Secretary of the French Foreign Ministry Jean-Baptiste Lemoine said, Trend reports on Wednesday.

Lemoine made the remark at a briefing in Baku.

According to the state secretary, there were some tense moments between the two countries, but the relations between Azerbaijan and France will continue their development.

Lemoine added that France has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and was the second state after Turkey to recognize the country's independence.

He also noted that the level of economic ties between the two countries increased by 20 percent despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the visit, meetings were held in the government. In particular, at a meeting with the Minister of Culture, the sides discussed issues of holding an exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of relations between the two countries, as well as the possibility of increasing Azerbaijan's interest in learning French. During the meetings, issues of cooperation in the field of railways and within smart city projects were also discussed,” Lemoine noted.