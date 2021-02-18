Azerbaijan Air Forces performing practical flights (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18



Trend:

The Air Force of Azerbaijan is conducting training flights in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the head of the Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports on Feb.18 referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, as part of the training aimed at improving the combat skills of military pilots, the Air Force combat pilots perform their first practical flights in the daytime and at night.

During the exercises, the pilots also conduct aerial reconnaissance to determine the coordinates of the conditional enemy’s ground targets.