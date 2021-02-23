I every time was referring to conflict, every to injustice, to violation of international law - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

As you remember during the regular fora of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, addressing the audience, I every time was referring to the conflict, every time was referring to injustice, to violation of international law, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Trend reports.

“Now, the situation has changed. So, Azerbaijan restored its independence, restored international law, and created actually new realities in the region and the world. I think a lot will depend now on proper evaluation of these realities by regional countries, by big powers in order to use this opportunity to establish long-lasting peace and stability in the region. I think that today Azerbaijan really demonstrates its willingness to turn the page of hostility, turn the page of hatred, of confrontation, and to build the future for the region. And actually, we already started, we started reconstruction, we started implementing projects which will be beneficial for all the regional countries, and eventually, for stability and predictability in the region,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Therefore, I think all of us need to evaluate the new realities and planning our actions as governments, as international organizations to focus on positive opportunities for cooperation and peaceful co-existence,” the head of state said.