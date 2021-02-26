President Aliyev makes phone call to President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

On February 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activity for the development and prosperity of brotherly Turkey.

The Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Khojaly genocide.

President of Azerbaijan thanked for the condolences.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations would continue to develop and strengthen successfully in all areas, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral ties.