Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests terrorist with fake passport (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has arrested a citizen involved in activities of illegal armed groups abroad, Trend reports referring to the service’s statement.

According to the statement, within complex operational and investigative measures conducted by the service to combat international terrorism, earlier, on suspicion of membership in an armed terrorist organization which operated in Turkey, an alleged citizen of Uzbekistan, Ilyerjon Isanov was detained and arrested with a fake passport, in Turkey, and then released due to lack of evidence of guilt.

Later it was revealed that "citizen of Uzbekistan, Ilyerjon Isanov" was in fact Azerbaijan’s citizen Akif Osmanov (born in 1977), who participated in armed conflicts motivated by religious hatred, was involved in terrorist acts outside the country.

At the same time, it was identified that Osmanov was trained in a special training camp in Atma village in Syria and took part in activity of an illegal armed group called Azeri Jamaati in the battles for Sheikh Suleiman village, where he received shrapnel wounds. Evidences were also obtained that the terrorist organization provided Osmanov with a fake passport in the name of a citizen of Uzbekistan for the purpose of his free movement across the territory of other countries.

He was detained and prosecuted as a suspect under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code’s Article 279.1-12.1 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in their creation and activities, supplying them with weapons, ammunition, explosives, military vehicles or military equipment), and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against him by a court decision.

Investigation into the case continues, added the service.