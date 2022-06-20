Azerbaijani IDPs to return to country's liberated Agali village - MFA Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Many families [internally displaced persons - IDPs] will be able to return to their homes in Agali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020], soon, for the first time since they were forced to leave Karabakh and the surrounding regions some 30 years ago, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"This is a significant moment for the people who lost their homes during the occupation, and this is the first step towards rebuilding the settlements," she said.