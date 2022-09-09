European Council praises Armenian detainees' handover by Azerbaijan to Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The European Council has welcomed the release of five Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan, following discussions held on August 31 in Brussels, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Addressing all outstanding humanitarian issues is a key priority,” Michel added.

Armenian servicemen Martin Agramanyan, Ashot Gevorgyan, Felix Grigoryan, Varazdat Manukyan and Edik Hovsepyan were released and handed over to Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in accordance with the principles of humanism, following the bilateral agreement reached as a result of the discussions held at the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on August 31, 2022, on September 8.