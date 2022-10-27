Ending Armenia's impunity for committed war crimes is of utmost necessity – Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Ending Armenia's impunity for committing war crimes is of utmost necessity, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement on the second anniversary of the Armenian missile strike on Barda city.

“Two years ago, on the night of October 27-28, Armenia, violating the ceasefire, bombed Barda with cluster munition rockets. It was the deadliest attack on civilians during the Second Karabakh War in 2020 that killed 27 people, including 2-year-old girl, and injured more than 70 people. Armenia’s impunity against committed war crimes must be ended," said the statement.