BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The French Senate (this is the lower house of their parliament) today adopted a provocative resolution in all respects against Azerbaijan. Only one of the 296 senators who voted showed traces of mental activity, as a result of which he voted against the document.

The remaining 295 decided to appeal to the French authorities with an appeal - neither more nor less! - recognize the remnants of the Karabakh separatists as an "independent state", impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and many other, no less provocative points that have already caused happy tears from the Armenian electorate, of which there are plenty in France.

Here's just one thing: a resolution is just a declaration. Paper, file. They called - well done. But will this resolution lead to something significant?

Yes, it will. But not to what the French senators and their Armenian admirers discussed today in Paris. None of the points of this stupid anti-Azerbaijani document will be implemented. But what the French have achieved is a sharp deterioration in relations with Azerbaijan. This, frankly, meanness, will not be forgotten in Baku.

It would be better for French senators to think about what kind of partnership with Baku will it be possible to talk about in the foreseeable future? How is France, which through the mouths of the same senators allegedly so concerned about peace in the South Caucasus, going to "make its contribution"? Will someone in Azerbaijan accept these "efforts" of France as sincere?

And why does Azerbaijan need such an intermediary at all? A mediator with a colossal colonial past, with a history of genocide and Islamophobia, who openly supports one of the parties to the conflict, which this mediator allegedly wants to fairly resolve?

France has no place in the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. That's what their demented Senate voted for today.

Emin Aliyev

Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency