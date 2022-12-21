Corruption network of MEPs in line with 'Sirmakes-Karapetyan' tandem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The scale of corruption scandal in the European Parliament is increasing every day. As a result of investigations conducted during the week at various places, more than 1.5 million euros in cash were found. The operation caused several people to be detained, including Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament Eva Kaili.

What do the European officials think about what is happening?

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said he was shocked when he learned the details of the case.

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne called the scale of corruption 'devastating'.

"The corruption itself in the parliament is not surprising, but its scales are," said Director of Transparency International EU Michiel van Hulten.

The fact that this case did not surprise European officials proves that bribery and corruption in reputable institutions of the continent are systemic. Nevertheless, it is still unclear whether the total corruption network of Eva Kaili has been exposed.

Who are the other members of this network? According to the facts listed below, it is obvious that the illegal activities of European deputies continue at the present time.

Considering the anti-Azerbaijani groups, operating in the European Parliament, it is clear that the MPs have forgotten about their liabilities and are only engaged in lobbying the interests of Armenia. The members of the anti-Azerbaijani network mostly gathered in the "Armenia friendship group" operating in the European Parliament. The group consists of 33 people.

Below given some of their statements against Azerbaijan:

Commenting on the results of the second Karabakh war, Els Van Hoolf, stated that "Nagorno-Karabakh became a victim of geopolitical games."

"After a six-week war, Vladimir Putin agreed on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As a result, tens of thousands of Armenians had to leave their homes. To achieve this result, Azerbaijan used cluster bombs forbidden during the war, innovative Turkish drones, and, possibly, jihadists. Such behavior violates international conventions that prohibit the use of illegal weapons," she said.

Another member of the group, MEP Costas Mavrides made a statement, calling Azerbaijan to "cease the military aggression against Armenia". The member of the European Parliament from Greek Cyprus also condemned Türkiye, a candidate for EU membership, for its support to the Azerbaijani army.

Lucas Fourlas, also one of the members, supported Eva Kaili in her statements against Azerbaijan and Türkiye. For these statements, Lucas Fourlas received a commendation from "European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy". He addressed the European Parliament as the president of the "Armenia friendship group", accusing Azerbaijan of attacking Armenia. Also in his recent speeches, he touched on the peaceful protests on the Lachin road. He accused the Azerbaijani side of creating a "humanitarian crisis".

Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, expressed "serious concern" about the closure of the Lachin road, which she accused Azerbaijan of.

In addition, members of the "Armenia friendship group" have visited Yerevan at various times. On March 1, 2018, a conference was organized in the European Parliament on the occasion of the "30th anniversary of the 'Karabakh Movement'". Members of Parliament discussed "the relations of the EU with Nagorno-Karabakh". They voiced possible proposals to strengthen the EU's influence in this area.

Apparently, the named persons in the EP have not been shy about publicly defending Armenia all the time. Obviously, the members of the EP did not provide these "services" to Armenia free of charge. This is evidenced by the close ties of the EP members with Armenian businessmen, and representatives of the diaspora.

So, who are the sponsors of the pro-Armenian MPs in the EP? One of the leaders of the anti-Azerbaijani network in Europe is Gaspar Karapetyan. He is engaged in smuggling multicolored diamonds from the conflicting regions of Africa to Europe. Karapetyan, who is the head of the Armenian mafia in Belgium, spends part of the money obtained by criminal means on the activities of the anti-Azerbaijani network.

Another person, financing the "Armenia friendship group" is Vartan Sirmakes, the General Director of the Swiss Franck Muller Group watch manufacturer, also is the main shareholder of Armswissbank, owned by the separatists of Artsakhbank.

There are facts that during the occupation he plundered the territories of Karabakh, and transported gold from Azerbaijan's Kalbajar. Sirmakes owns a stake in the "Gizilbulagh" field in Karabakh. He also attended the opening ceremony of the deposit. In addition, Sirmakes is one of the main sponsors of many "projects" related to Armenia and Karabakh.

Against the background of recent events, the European slaves of the 'Sirmakes-Karapetyan' tandem have become active again:

- About 30 MEPs took the initiative to hold discussions on the "situation in Nagorno-Karabakh". These MEPs appealed to President of the European Council Charles Michel and Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell;

- Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, member of the "Armenia friendship group", accused Azerbaijan of closure of Lachin road;

- In Germany, the Central Council of Armenians criticized the peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin road.

All these facts indicate that the 'Sirmakes-Karapetyan' tandem, the Armenian lobby, is behind what is happening around the gold deposits in Karabakh, and the "attack" of Western organizations on Azerbaijan.

These facts demonstrate the corrupt links of the Armenian lobby and businessmen with European MPs. Developments have proved that European officials will be even more surprised and shocked since the corrupt links between the Armenian lobby and European MPs have not yet been officially exposed. It is possible that Armenian traces will be found in the corruption network of Eva Kaili.

Let's hope that those who govern Europe will also be fair to the transparency of their institutions. Otherwise, the MPs associated with the Armenian lobby will continue to nullify the prestige of influential organizations of Europe.