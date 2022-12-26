Five Azerbaijani citizens on world's most wanted list extradited back to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Five Azerbaijani citizens who got their names on the most wanted list have been extradited to the country, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

Following the Convention on on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases, adopted in Minsk on January 22, 1993 (The Minsk Convention), the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia granted the petitions of the Azerbaijani Office for the extradition of citizens Aydin Azizov, Mirsadig Askarov, Farid Baghirov, Punhan Hasanov, Taleh Yusifov.

As the Office noted, due to reasonable suspicion that mentioned persons committed crimes, as envisaged by the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, they were brought to trial and got on the most wanted list of fugitives.

On December 21, the above-mentioned persons, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, were transported from Russia to Azerbaijan.