Azerbaijan transitioning to new level of social reforms, improving welfare of citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The policy pursued in Azerbaijan to improve the social welfare of the population has not temporary, but systemic character, Trend reports.

The decree "On additional measures to improve the social welfare of the population" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is an integral part of the general strategy of the state, aimed at the sustainable development of the welfare of the country's population and the systemic nature of the transformations in this area.

This decree envisions the start of the implementation of the fourth package of social reforms in the country over the past five years and the transition to a new stage of social reforms in 2023.

According to official data, the increase in pensions and salaries [within the decree] will affect 800,000 people.

According to the decree:

- The minimum monthly wage has been increased by 15 percent from 300 manat ($176.4) to 345 manat ($202.9) from January 1, 2023. Monthly tariff (official) salaries of employees working in the fields financed from the state budget will be also brought into line with this decree within a month, and an increase in wages envisages an increase in salary at all levels of the unified tariff table;

- Total, the increase in the minimum wage and salary of employees working under the unified tariff table will cover 700,000 people.

- The minimum wage exceeds the subsistence minimum set for this year (246 manat or $144.7) by 40.2 percent. According to the decree, the minimum pension will amount to 280 manat ($164.7), benefits and pensions will be increased.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare and submit its proposals to the head of state within ten days. Thus, the minimum monthly pension will be increased by 16.7 percent from 240 manat ($141.1), which will affect up to 100,000 pensioners.

Over the past four years, as part of social reforms, the minimum wage has been increased by 2.7 times from 130 manat ($76.4) to 345 manat ($202.9), and the minimum pension - by 2.5 times from 110 manat ($64.7) to 280 manat ($164.7).

In total, an additional 750 million manat ($441.1) is envisioned for new increases in social payments this year, which will cover 1.9 million citizens.

The above demonstrates ​​the scale of the steps taken in recent years and the significance of the decree of January 5, 2023.

Complex economic processes are taking place in the world, food security is under threat. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil from global geopolitical developments, special attention is paid to the steps taken for the dynamic development of the Azerbaijani economy, improving the social welfare of the population.

Naturally, to implement such a large-scale social package, there must be a strong economy and a stable financial system. In connection with the stability of these pillars in Azerbaijan, on which the country's economic stability is based, the state is taking serious steps to strengthen the social protection of the population. Otherwise, against the backdrop of global tensions, it would be impossible to allocate significant funding to improve the social welfare of the population.

It becomes clear that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the funds received from economic projects are being spent in an efficient direction, and the main goal is to protect Azerbaijan’s national security and improve the social welfare of the population. Development in both directions deserves the highest appreciation.