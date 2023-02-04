Agreement on trade, economic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan approved - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of Turkmenistan on trade and economic cooperation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of Turkmenistan on trade and economic cooperation", signed on August 14, 2022 in the city of Turkmenbashi, was approved.

After the entry into force of the Agreement specified in part 1 of this decree, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of Turkmenistan on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement.