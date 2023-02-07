Azerbaijan joins forces with EU, UNDP to speed up de-mining of its liberated lands (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Government of Azerbaijan, the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) are joining forces to clear the Azerbaijani liberated territories from mines to speed up the return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), Trend reports.

The "Support for increasing the capacity of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) for the safe return of former internally displaced persons" project is being launched in Azerbaijan.

The EU provided funds in the amount of 4.25 million euro to finance this project.

To date, the EU is the largest international organization supporting the de-mining of the liberated territories.

The project is expected to help the return of nearly 33,000 families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The presence of mines and unexploded ordnances impedes the safe and voluntary return of the former IDPs. Given this, the EU, ANAMA and UNDP have joined forces to train, equip and deploy new mine and unexploded ordnance response teams. The project envisages the establishment of the first women's sapper units in Azerbaijan.

The above activities will also support training sessions for ANAMA personnel on strategy and data management to help save lives and rebuild communities in conflict-affected areas.

In 2022, the de-mining operations resulted in clearance of 8,780 anti-personnel and 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances. About 41,915 hectares of land have been cleared.