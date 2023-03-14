Germany doesn't recognize "Nagorno-Karabakh" as republic - Chancellor Scholz once again disappoints Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Germany doesn’t recognize "Nagorno-Karabakh" as a republic, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin, Trend reports.

Previously, this issue was discussed during the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Germany.

The Armenian media replicated the statement of Scholz in a different form.

The Armenian media noted that the chancellor allegedly attaches great importance to achieving a peaceful solution "from the point of view of the rights of the so-called "citizens" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" to “self-determination".

After the meeting, the website of the German government didn’t mention such a "statement" by Scholz, which caused serious discontent among the Armenians.

This time, the chancellor once again disappointed the Armenians who were seriously trying to create the impression that the leadership of Germany allegedly supports their separatist activities in Azerbaijan.

During a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to a journalist's question: "Do you recognize Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan?" said: "At the international level, Germany didn't recognize "Nagorno-Karabakh" as a republic, thus Germany at that time expressed its position".