Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Islamophobia growing in Sweden, France - Head of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office

Politics Materials 15 March 2023 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
Islamophobia growing in Sweden, France - Head of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Islamophobia is growing in Sweden and France, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, member of the Independent Standing Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IPHRC OIC) Aydin Safikhanli said, Trend reports.

Safikhanli made the remark at a panel session of the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more