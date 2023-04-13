Azerbaijani parliament speaker urges to condemn Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova urged to condemn Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan, parliament told Trend.

The leader of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova who is in Russia's St Petersburg on a working visit currently has had a conversation with Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko on the margins of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s 55th plenum.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis pointed out that such subversions flew in the teeth of serious international calls for peace treaty conversations and signify that Armenia is uninterested in the peace process as such.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that Armenia flouts the norms and principles of international law; not only do Armenia’s aggravations targeting Azerbaijan violate the country’s territorial wholeness and sovereignty, but they also pose grave threats to regional peace and security. Thus, this course of action on Armenia’s part needs to be severely condemned.