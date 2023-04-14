Turkish FM calls for signing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty, building Zangazur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed and construction of the Zangazur corridor should start, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Haber Turk TV channel, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, Armenia will also benefit from this.

He noted with regret the recent escalation of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"It’s necessary to remove this tension," added the minister.

On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of Goris district, using mortars and multi-caliber small arms, subjected to fire the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction.

As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian armed forces was decisively suppressed, their firing positions were suppressed and the Armenian side suffered significant losses.