We actively now started to increase our transportation presence in Black Sea - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “We actively now started to increase our transportation presence in the Black Sea with the biggest air cargo company in the region and with access to corridors like East-West and North-South,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Of course, it is a big asset and definitely we are doing everything in order to contribute to regional cooperation between the Central Asia and Azerbaijan. What kind of partnership that will be from formal point of view is not so important. With countries of the Central Asia like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan - we are together in the Organization of Turkish States together with Türkiye. As I said, we have very active political and economic dialogue with Tajikistan. So, this is a kind of a reality of today's time,” the head of state noted.