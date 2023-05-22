Azerbaijani Parliament boosts its role in global affairs with Baku Network support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Baku Network Expert Platform and the Azerbaijani Parliament have cooperated to arrange several meetings between Azerbaijani and European MPs.

The Azerbaijani parliament is adopting a new strategy for parliamentary diplomacy, with the help of Baku Network Expert Platform. The aim is to strengthen and expand parliamentary diplomacy, and to enhance Azerbaijan’s role in influencing global geopolitical and geo-economic trends.

Baku Network’s cooperation has enabled the possibility of having debates between Azerbaijani deputies and their foreign counterparts and organizing international teleconferences. Furthermore, the platform plans to host debates with distinguished politicians and influential figures on topics of mutual interest.

The first round table was held at the European Parliament’s headquarters in Strasbourg with the attendance of Azerbaijani and European MPs. Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov, along with Polish MEP Richard Czarnecki, took part in the discussion. The sides discussed the cooperation progress between Azerbaijan and the EU, the crucial role of Azerbaijani energy resources for the European market, and the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor.

As part of the cooperation between Baku Network and the Azerbaijani Parliament, a teleconference involving Azerbaijani and European MPs is expected to take place, as well as round tables with experts from leading world think tanks.