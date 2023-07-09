Consolidating Azerbaijan’s victory in second Karabakh war at legal and diplomatic levels - foremost priority, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The primary focus following the 44-day second Karabakh war is to solidify Azerbaijan’s victory at the legal and diplomatic levels, ensuring its recognition by the global community, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press availability, Trend reports.

"At the same time, work continues to resolve this issue on the table. This is a rather complicated process and has its components," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.