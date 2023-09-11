Armenian illegal armed groups use kamikaze dogs against Azerbaijan - MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement], attempted to commit a terrorist act against the Azerbaijani army personnel on combat duty in the direction of the Khojavand district, using a kamikaze dog, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The illegal armed formations attached a remotely controlled improvised explosive device to a dog and forced it to move towards our positions. Thanks to the vigilance of our military personnel, the detonation of the explosive device was prevented," the ministry said.

"We strongly condemn this provocation. Such actions are in violation of the Protocol on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Mines, Booby-Traps, and Other Devices of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons," the ministry noted.

"The use of animals with the intent to commit murder is an immoral act, and we consider it a terrorist act," added the ministry.