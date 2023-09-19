Azerbaijan destroys 'Mortira' electronic warfare station of Armenian separatists (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures resulted in destruction of 'Mortira' electronic warfare (EW) station of illegal Armenian armed formations of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.

The civilians and infrastructure facilities are not being targeted and are not part of the ongoing anti-terrorist measures. Only military targets belonging to the separatist regime's illegal armed formations are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces and the Azerbaijani armed forces have been working in the region.

On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a mine, previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement].

The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov, died on the spot.