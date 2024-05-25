Azerbaijan fought alongside US in Afghanistan - Joe Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan fought shoulder to shoulder with the US in Afghanistan, said the letter of congratulations of US President Joseph Biden addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"The United States values our bilateral relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan. During our more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on shared interests, including energy security, regional security, and combating terrorism. Our two nations fought shoulder-to-shoulder in Afghanistan and tackled regional energy challenges together through the development of the Southern Gas Corridor," said President Biden.