Fact that Armenian armed forces looted residential areas after occupying Azerbaijani lands confirmed in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court has confirmed that Armenian armed forces looted residential areas following the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories during the First Karabakh War, Trend reports.

During the hearing, the accused, Melikset Pashayan, responded to questions from Tarana Mammadova, a prosecutor in the Baku district courts. He stated that he had served in the 31st Battalion of the Asgaran district. According to him, between 1993 and 1994, he was stationed at posts near the villages of Suma, Sarijali, and Gulluja in the Aghdam district.

“It was a rifle battalion equipped with grenade launchers, mortars, machine guns, automatic weapons, and grenades,” Pashayan said.

When asked whether he had participated in looting after the occupation, he replied: “I did not participate in the looting. By the time my shift at the post ended, there was nothing left to loot anyway.”

Pashayan claimed that it was Armenian civilians, not soldiers, who carried out the looting. He said the military had warned civilians not to enter the area, telling them: “Don’t go there, you’ll get hit by bullets and shells.” He explained that these warnings were issued to protect civilians from physical harm.

Pashayan also noted that he had received the so-called regime’s “Medal for Courage” for his role in the First Karabakh War. “I don’t remember exactly when—either during Bako Sahakyan’s or Arayik Harutyunyan’s time,” he added.

The trial is part of ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, the planning and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and the financing of terrorism—among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.