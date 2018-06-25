Best moments of UEG YOG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

25 June 2018 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the UEG Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics to be held October 6-18 in Buenos Aires.

Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli, following the qualifying competition in artistic gymnastics, scored 77,931 points in the all-around event and became one of 17 athletes to compete at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.

Trend presents photos of the best moments of the competition.

