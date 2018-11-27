US Chargé Launches “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” Campaign

27 November 2018 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

On November 26, Chargé d’Affaires William Gill visited the Clean World Public Union Shelter in Baku to mark the beginning of the worldwide campaign “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.” At the shelter, Chargé Gill met with the Director, Mehriban Zeynalova, staff, and many of the resident women and their families, to discuss the harm domestic violence causes to society.

As he toured the Clean World Shelter, Chargé Gill learned about the support it provides to the residents who have suffered abuse, including help from social workers, psychologists, and others. “The Embassy will continue to support this and other shelters, and we encourage the Government of Azerbaijan to do so as well.”

The U.S. Embassy in Baku invites the public to join the 16 Days campaign by visiting its social media platforms, including on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Use of alternative & renewable energy sources in agriculture to be discussed in Baku
Economic News 26 November 10:07
Opening date of Baku-Batumi highway announced
Economic News 23 November 17:00
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
Azerbaijani athletes aim high at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
Society 14 November 18:56
Car prices keep rising in Baku
Economic News 13 November 10:06
First aircraft from new Istanbul airport lands in Baku
Society 8 November 15:22
Latest
Azerbaijani MPs attending PABSEC plenary session in Yerevan (PHOTO)
Politics 19:18
Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction
Economic News 19:02
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 19:01
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to buy drone
ICT 18:58
Iran eyes to continue constructive nuclear co-op with EU
Nuclear Program 18:48
US firm looking for partners in Azerbaijan’s real estate sector (Exclusive)
Economic News 18:33
METAK eyes to expand pipe production in Azerbaijan
Economic News 18:28
Ministry: Over 500 detained in operations against PKK
Turkey 17:59
Industrial exports from Iran’s Isfahan province grow by 35%
Economic News 17:54