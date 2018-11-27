US Chargé Launches “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” Campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

On November 26, Chargé d’Affaires William Gill visited the Clean World Public Union Shelter in Baku to mark the beginning of the worldwide campaign “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.” At the shelter, Chargé Gill met with the Director, Mehriban Zeynalova, staff, and many of the resident women and their families, to discuss the harm domestic violence causes to society.

As he toured the Clean World Shelter, Chargé Gill learned about the support it provides to the residents who have suffered abuse, including help from social workers, psychologists, and others. “The Embassy will continue to support this and other shelters, and we encourage the Government of Azerbaijan to do so as well.”

