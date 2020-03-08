Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Awarding ceremony for winners and prize winners in floor exercises, in pommel horse exercises and in ring exercises of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 8, Trend reports.

In floor exercises, Ukraine’s Ivan Secruk came in first, followed by Mansum Safarov (Azerbaijan) and Dachi Dolidze (Georgia).

The awards were presented by the member of the executive committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, international category referee Ahmad Aghayev and manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Shafiga Yolchuyeva.

In pommel horse exercises, the first place was taken by the Ukrainian gymnast Radomyr Stelmakh, followed by Dachi Dolidze (Georgia) and Mykyta Melnykov (Ukraine).

The awards were presented by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rahid Mamadov and member of the organizing committee of the competition Rovshan Gurbanov.

In ring exercises, Ukraine’s Vladimir Kostyuk came in first, followed by Mansum Safarov (Azerbaijan) and Shener Kerem (Turkey).

The awards were presented by the secretary of the competition Nigar Mizayeva, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Hashim Huseynov and Elmira Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.