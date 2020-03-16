Azerbaijani State Migration Service applies restrictions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov has appealed to citizens via Facebook, Trend reports on March 16.
He noted that due to the restrictions in the work of the departments for the provision of migration services, it is recommended to apply in the following way:
- applications for registration at the place of stay, work and residence permits, extension of the temporary stay period, establishment of citizenship and others can be made through the Service website.
