Azerbaijan brings back over 1,700 of its citizens amid coronavirus epidemic (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 16:09
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19
Trend:
As of now, Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) as carried out 12 charter flights to Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rome and Budapest, ensuring the return of 1743 Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports referring to the company's press office on March 19.
Due to temporary suspension of traffic between many countries in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier - AZAL - carries out regular charter flights to ensure the evacuation and return of citizens to their homeland.
According to the Azerbaijani government’s order, all appropriate measures have been undertaken to return Azerbaijani citizens back home. All AZAL personnel, including crew members, ticket office employees, continue to work in heavy duty.
The special measures are being implemented in the country to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Each Azerbaijani citizen returning to the country undergoes a medical examination, and, if necessary, is quarantined.
Therefore, the date of return of citizens to the country is coordinated with the arrangements of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. The schedule of charter flights delivering Azerbaijani citizens from abroad is determined in accordance with the readiness of special clinics and quarantine places and other details.
First, the citizens who have a return ticket to Azerbaijan, the edlerly, persons with young children, and citizens who were treated abroad are brought back.
Other Azerbaijani citizens being abroad are required to pass registration at the country's embassies and consulates in the states where they stay, strictly follow the schedule established for return and demonstrate discipline, order and civil liability in an emergency situation which occurred in the international air travel system, not to allow agitation and provocation.
AZAL once again informs the population that uninterrupted operation of charter flights will be ensured to bring back citizens to Azerbaijan.