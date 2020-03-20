Pompeo offers congratulations on Novruz
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has offered congratulations on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.
“I join President Donald Trump in wishing a happy, healthy, and prosperous Novruz to all who celebrate this tradition across the world. As Novruz also symbolizes rebirth, may this year serve as an opportunity to refresh our commitments to health, hope, and renewal for all!” he tweeted.
