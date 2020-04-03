Azerbaijan to ban taxi services via private cars during coronavirus quarantine period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Within the framework of strengthening the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, the activities of persons who provide taxi services via their private cars, will be suspended from April 5, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Main State Traffic Police Department of Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Trend on April 3.

The police colonel added that people working in Baku and Sumgayit cities and Absheron district will be fined for using a private car to transport passengers who do not have permission.

“Persons with special permission can use their own car to go to work if there is no other passenger in the car. That is, if a driver’s family member or a person who does not have a special exit permit is found in the car, this person will be fined in accordance with the law," Aliyev said.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended in a special procedure from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.