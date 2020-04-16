State Committee: Activists of Azerbaijani diaspora infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

The cases of infection with coronavirus have been detected among activists of the Azerbaijani diaspora in France, Germany, Sweden, the US, Finland, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov said.

Muradov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.